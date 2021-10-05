Gov’t Designates 89 Regions as ‘Depopulation’ Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

The government designated 89 cities, counties and districts nationwide as “depopulation” areas that are subject to state support to help rebuild their populations.This is the first time that the Interior Ministry issued such a designation, after developing an index that measures the state of population decline in an area.The designated areas, including Goheung County, South Jeolla Province and Gunwi County, North Gyeongsang Province, will receive a combined one trillion won in annual subsidies for job creation to attract young people in order to increase the population.The areas will also be given additional points during a review for state projects worth two-point-56 trillion won, aimed to help overcome the population decline.The designation is set to be renewed every five years with possible revisions to the system in the next two years.