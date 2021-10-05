N. Korea's 'Double Standard' Request can be Discussed in Defense Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young said that North Korea's demand for South Korea to withdraw its so-called double standard can be discussed through inter-Korean military talks.Speaking in a parliamentary audit on Monday, Lee said there is a difference between Seoul's stance on a declaration to formally end the Korean War and preconditions set by North Korea for that to happen.He said the issue should be based on how to uphold and respect previous inter-Korean agreements and that it can be discussed through joint defense talks. Lee added that dialogue will provide opportunities to assess what demands are acceptable and which ones are not.The two Koreas signed a military accord in 2018 to suspend all hostile acts that could raise tensions on the peninsula.But Pyongyang has test-fired ballistic missiles recently in violation of UN Security Council resolutions and demanded an end to the South’s so-called double standards, questioning why only its weapons tests are criticized.