Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young said with South Korea preparing to transition into the "With COVID-19" system amid accelerated vaccinations, there is an increased chance for the two Koreas to discuss sending vaccine aid to North Korea.During a parliamentary audit session on Monday, Lee said the possibility for aid is rising as there is public consensus on sending vaccines to the North and South Korea has a sufficient supply.The minister added that the North's acceptance of the aid would also be important.Referring to Seoul and Washington's push to re-engage with the North through humanitarian cooperation in health care and quarantine, Lee said the U.S. is unlikely to oppose sending vaccines.