Photo : YONHAP News

As the government is expected to begin a shift into living “With COVID-19" next month, local IT firms are carefully assessing the situation while maintaining telecommuting.Some firms may even keep remote working as a rule as it has already become the norm.According to industry sources on Monday, most tech firms are continuing their remote work schemes. The country's top two online portals, Naver and Kakao, will continue their schemes until at least the end of the year.The nation's top three mobile carriers also do not plan to reduce telecommuting in the immediate future despite the transition from social distancing.Some innovative enterprises are being more creative in adopting hybrid work systems and shared office spaces.