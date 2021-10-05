Politics Moon Urges KCTU to Refrain from Strike

President Moon Jae-in has strongly urged an umbrella labor union to refrain from its general strike planned Wednesday.



In his weekly meeting with Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Monday, Moon said it's a critical time now as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes and the public prepares to transition to a normal life from November.



In case the union does go ahead with its strike, the president called for countermeasures in areas closely related to people's lives such as childcare and school meals.



He also responded quickly and sternly to a number of illegal acts, including violations of quarantine rules.



Prime Minister Kim promised to persuade the union and hoped for it to reach a wise decision.



The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions is set to hold protest rallies on Wednesday to promote labor issues in the lead-up to next year's presidential election.