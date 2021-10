Photo : YONHAP News

Two natural earthquakes were detected in the northeastern region of North Korea on Tuesday morning.According to South Korea's weather agency, the first quake with a magnitude of two-point-six was reported about four kilometers southeast of Changjin in South Hamgyong Province at 6:41 a.m.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said the second tremor with a magnitude of two-point-eight occurred four kilometers northeast of Changjin at 6:45 a.m.The KMA said the two quakes are both natural and presumed to have caused no damage.The tremors came after another natural earthquake with a magnitude of two-point-four occurred 36 kilometers northeast of Kilju in North Hamgyong Province on Sunday.