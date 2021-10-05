Intelligence Chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan to Meet in Seoul Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The intelligence chiefs of South Korea, the United States and Japan will reportedly meet in Seoul on Tuesday.According to a government source, Park Jie-won, head of the National Intelligence Service, will have a closed-door meeting on Tuesday morning with Avril Haines, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, and Hiroaki Takizawa, Japan's cabinet intelligence director.It will be their first meeting in five months since gathering in Tokyo in May.The intelligence chiefs are expected to share their assessments of the North's recent missile launches as well as discuss President Moon Jae-in's proposal to declare a formal end to the Korean War.Haines and Hakizawa arrived in South Korea on Sunday and Monday, respectively. Park held separate bilateral talks with them on Monday to explain Seoul's proposal on the declaration and the Korean Peninsula situation.Haines also met with South Korea's top national security official Suh Hoon on Monday to discuss North Korea issues.