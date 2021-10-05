Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Intelligence Chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan to Meet in Seoul Tuesday

Written: 2021-10-19 09:24:21Updated: 2021-10-19 09:46:14

Intelligence Chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan to Meet in Seoul Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The intelligence chiefs of South Korea, the United States and Japan will reportedly meet in Seoul on Tuesday. 

According to a government source, Park Jie-won, head of the National Intelligence Service, will have a closed-door meeting on Tuesday morning with Avril Haines, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, and Hiroaki Takizawa, Japan's cabinet intelligence director. 

It will be their first meeting in five months since gathering in Tokyo in May.

The intelligence chiefs are expected to share their assessments of the North's recent missile launches as well as discuss President Moon Jae-in's proposal to declare a formal end to the Korean War. 

Haines and Hakizawa arrived in South Korea on Sunday and Monday, respectively. Park held separate bilateral talks with them on Monday to explain Seoul's proposal on the declaration and the Korean Peninsula situation. 

Haines also met with South Korea's top national security official Suh Hoon on Monday to discuss North Korea issues.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >