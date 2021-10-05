Daily COVID-19 Cases in Low 1,000s for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

A total of one-thousand-73 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, remaining under eleven-hundred for a second day.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Tuesday, the new cases detected throughout Monday raised the accumulated caseload to 344-thousand-518.The daily tally rose by 23 from the previous day, but dropped by 274 from a week ago. The figure has been over one-thousand since July 7, when it marked one-thousand-211.Of the new cases, one-thousand-48 were local transmissions while 25 were from overseas.The capital region accounted for 74-point-one percent of local cases, reporting 777 cases. Non-capital areas added 271 cases.Twenty-one deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-689. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-78 percent, while the number of critically ill patients dropped by one from the previous day to 344.