Seoul Aerospace Defense Exhibition Opens Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

A biennial international defense exhibition kicked off on Tuesday to showcase cutting-edge aerospace and defense industry technology.The Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition, or ADEX, opened at the Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday.A total of 440 defense equipment manufacturers from 28 countries are participating in the five-day event, which features the display of the F-35A stealth fighter.It will be the first public display of the aircraft since the warplane was first delivered to the Air Force in March 2018. In ADEX 2019, a mock-up was displayed.ADEX 2021 will also display laser weapons systems and multipurpose unmanned vehicles, as well as dozens of military aircraft, such as FA-50 fighters and KT-1 basic trainer jets.The Korea Aerospace Industries Association launched the Seoul Air Show in 1996 and has hosted Seoul ADEX since 2009. This year's event will be the largest exhibition to date.