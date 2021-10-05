Menu Content

Domestic

Labor Group KCTU to Hold General Strike on Wed. as Planned

2021-10-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) said it will stage a general strike and massive demonstrations on Wednesday as planned despite the government’s request to refrain from doing so. 

An official of the major umbrella labor group said Tuesday that the organization will pursue its initial plan to proceed with the walkout and mass rallies in Seoul and at 13 other locations from 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Participants and police are expected to clash as the government has warned that it would sternly deal with any illegal activities that take place as part of the strike or rallies. 

Union members are demanding that the government scrap part-time and irregular employment and take responsibility for making sure there are jobs for laborers during the industrial transition.

The group, considered the more militant of the nation's two main labor organizations, is also seeking a guarantee of all laborers’ rights to union activities as well as to education, housing, transportation and medical service.

The KCTU is aiming to bring together all of its one-point-one million members at the upcoming demonstration in a bid to highlight major labor issues ahead of next year’s presidential election.
