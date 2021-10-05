Prime Minister Vows to Sternly Deal with KCTU General Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has strongly urged the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) to scrap its plan to stage a general strike and massive rallies on Wednesday.Kim made the call when he chaired a COVID-19 response meeting in Sejong City on Tuesday.He said if the group pushes ahead with its plans, the government will have to strictly abide by the law and take stern measures in response for the sake of public safety.Kim called the upcoming strike a reckless act that is of no help to the the public when the nation is on the verge of regaining normality amid the COVID-19 pandemic.He stressed that those who undermine quarantine efforts in the process of the strike and rallies will be held fully accountable.Meanwhile, the prime minister said that more than 70 percent of the nation’s population is expected to be fully vaccinated by this weekend, adding that the tally of new daily cases has recently seen a slight decline .