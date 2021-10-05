Menu Content

Culture

Annual Global K-Pop Festival Held Virtually from Changwon

Photo : YONHAP News

An annual global K-pop festival co-hosted by the government and KBS was held virtually from the country's southeastern city of Changwon.

According to the Changwon city government on Monday, the 2021 K-Pop World Festival, celebrating its tenth year, wrapped up after generating a big buzz. The event is a talent competition for K-pop fans from around the world.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ten groups of contestants from other nations, such as the United States, Nigeria and Laos, showed off their talent from their home countries.

K-pop groups, including Monsta X, THE BOYZ, OH MY GIRL and aespa, also performed at various tourist spots around the country.

The festival is scheduled to air on KBS 2TV starting at 10:40 p.m. on November 3 and will be broadcast in some 120 countries through KBS World on November 6.
