Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

New Cases Steadily Decline before Transition to 'With COVID-19'

Written: 2021-10-19 13:20:34Updated: 2021-10-19 16:08:06

New Cases Steadily Decline before Transition to 'With COVID-19'

Photo : YONHAP News

As the government prepares to transition into the "With COVID-19" system, the  number of new cases have begun to noticeably decline.

According to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters on Tuesday, daily average local cases for the past week stood at one-thousand-562-point-three, down 398-point-six from the previous week.

There were one-thousand-215-point-six average new infections per day in the capital region, down 263-point-four, or 17-point-eight percent. Outside the capital area, there were an average 346-point-seven cases per day, down 28-point-one percent.

Looking at the past three weeks, the daily average has gradually declined from two-thousand-488-point-four cases.

Senior Health Ministry official Park Hyang said the daily average decreased 37 percent compared to the fifth week of September and that the reproduction number has stayed below one for the second consecutive week.

The official attributed the recent decline to accelerated vaccinations, especially among young people, adding that daily new cases could further drop to triple digits.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >