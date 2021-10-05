Key Figure in Seongnam Development Scandal Says Only 2 in '5 Bln Won Club' Paid

Photo : YONHAP News

A key suspect in the Seongnam land development scandal reportedly testified that only two members of the so-called "Five Billion Won Club" are known to have actually received money.According to authorities on Tuesday, lawyer Nam Wook, who is believed to have played a key role in the corruption scandal, made the remark while being questioned at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office.The "Five Billion Won Club" refers to people who were allegedly offered bribes by Hwacheon Daeyu, an asset management firm at the center of the scandal, though only some reportedly received actual kickbacks.Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Park Soo-young alleged that the list includes former Supreme Court Justice Kwon Soon-il, former special counsel Park Young-soo and independent Rep. Kwak Sang-do.Prosecutors reportedly believe Kwak to be among the two people Nam reportedly paid off. They believe the five billion won in severance pay given to Kwak’s son by the asset firm was actually a bribe.Prosecutors plan to seek a pretrial arrest warrant for Nam on charges of dereliction of duty in violation of additional laws on specific economic crimes and pledging grafts.