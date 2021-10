Photo : KBS News

Three in ten salaried employees earned less than two million won a month in the first half of this year.According to a jobs report released by Statistics Korea Tuesday, ten percent of some 26-point-five-million wage workers earned a monthly salary of less than one million won, while nearly 20 percent earned less than two million won.These low-income earners were concentrated in the accommodation and restaurant sectors with over 60 percent of those workers earning less than two million won a month in the first half of the year.The number of laborers with a salary of less than one million won rose by one-point-one percentage points on-year.