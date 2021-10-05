JCS: N. Korea May Have Launched Short-Range SLBM

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has reported that North Korea may have fired a short-range submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM).The office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday that it detected one short-range ballistic missile believed to be a SLBM launched from waters east of Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province, at around 10:17 a.m.It added that South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are closely analyzing the specifics of the missile and launch.The ballistic missile is believed to have hit a top altitude of 60 kilometers with a range of 430 to 450 kilometers.Speculations are high that North Korea may have conducted its first missile launch from a submarine, as it has been building a submarine that can load missiles in Sinpo.North Korea conducted underwater missile launches in 2015 and 2019, but the South Korean military maintains that Pyongyang has yet to succeed in launching a missile from an actual submarine, and is instead using an underwater structure that is similar to one.