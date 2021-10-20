N. Korea Confirms It Test-Fired New SLBM, Calls It Success

Photo : KBS News

North Korea confirmed on Wednesday that it test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM) the previous day.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said the test-launch of a new SLBM was conducted by the Academy of Defense Science on Tuesday, involving the same submarine that launched the regime’s first strategic SLBM five years ago.It called the new test a success.The outlet said the latest missile is equipped with evolved control and guidance technologies, adding that it will significantly contribute to the advancement of the North’s defense technologies and the enhancement of underwater naval operations.It was speculated to be the mini-SLBM unveiled during a military exhibition in Pyongyang on October 11.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the test.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Tuesday that the North fired what was presumed to be an SLBM into the East Sea at 10:17 a.m. from waters east of the northeastern port city of Sinpo, where the North’s submarine shipyard is located.