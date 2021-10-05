US Condemns N. Korea's Missile Launch, Stresses Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has denounced North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch.In a media briefing on Tuesday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki called it a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and a threat to the region. She then said that the U.S. urges the regime to refrain from additional provocation.Psaki said the launch sheds light on the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy, noting that the U.S.’ proposal to meet with the North anywhere, anytime without preconditions remains valid.The U.S. Department of State issued a similar response while answering a written inquiry from Yonhap News.On Tuesday, it was detected that North Korea launched what was presumed to be a ballistic missile from its northeastern port city of Sinpo. The country then confirmed on Wednesday morning that it tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile, calling it a success.