UN Expresses Concern over N. Korea's Latest Ballistic Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations on Tuesday expressed concerns over North Korea’s repeated missile launches, including one earlier in the day, and called for a diplomatic solution.Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, made the comments during a briefing when asked if Guterres had any comments on what was presumed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile test.Haq repeated the UN chief’s call for the regime to completely abide by international obligations in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.Under these sanctions, the North is banned from firing any ballistic missiles.Haq noted that the UN has also urged the North Korean leadership to swiftly resume diplomatic efforts for lasting peace and completely verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, adding that its stance remains unchanged.