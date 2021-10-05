Key Figure in Land Development Scandal Released from Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

A lawyer at the center of the Seongnam land development scandal has been released following nearly two days of questioning over his alleged role in the case.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said on Wednesday that it released Nam Wook slightly past 12 a.m. He was detained upon arrival from the U.S. on Monday morning.An official from the prosecution said Nam was released as the investigation into him wasn’t completed within 48 hours, adding the prosecution will decide later whether to seek an arrest warrant.He is likely to be summoned for additional questioning.Nam is one of four key figures in the massive project in Seongnam, embroiled in allegations that the city-run developer gave preferential treatment to private investors in exchange for bribes.Other key figures include Kim Man-bae, the largest shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu Asset Management, and Yoo Dong-gyu, former acting president of Seongnam Development Corporation, which holds a majority stake in the project.The lawyer reportedly earned about 100-point-seven billion won in the development project through his company with an investment of 87-point-21 million won.