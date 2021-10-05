S. Korea's 1st Space Rocket Set Up on Launch Pad for Thursday Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The first South Korean rocket, called Nuri, has been erected on a launch pad ahead of its planned historic launch on Thursday.According to the Ministry of Science and ICT, the rocket made the one-point-eight-kilometer journey from an assembly unit at Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province on Wednesday morning.Follow-up preparations will ensue in the afternoon, such as umbilical connection and check-ups.The launch will most likely take place at 4 p.m. Thursday but could be pushed back to sometime between Friday and October 28 depending on weather conditions and technical issues.The exact time will be announced an hour and a half before the launch by the ministry and Korea Aerospace Research Institute.Nuri is the first rocket to be developed using South Korean technology. A previous rocket, Naro, launched in 2013, was developed with Russia's help. If the launch succeeds, South Korea will become the seventh country in the world to launch a satellite with its own capabilities.