KDCA Reports 1,571 COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

More than one-thousand-500 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, following two days with fewer than 11-hundred.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said 15-hundred-71 infections were compiled throughout Tuesday, lifting the cumulative total to 346-thousand-88 cases.The figure is 498 more than those reported on Tuesday and similar to last week’s, with one-thousand-583 reported last Wednesday. The increase is apparently due to fewer tests over the weekends.It marks the 12th consecutive day the daily tally hovered below two-thousand, although the rally of four-digit figures extended to the 106th day.Of the new cases, one-thousand-556 were local transmissions while 15 were from overseas.The capital region accounted for 76-point-six percent of local cases at one-thousand-192, with non-capital areas totaling 364 cases, or 23-point-four percent.Nine more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-698. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-78 percent. The number of critically ill patients is up by three from the previous day to 347.