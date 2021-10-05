Menu Content

KDCA Reports 1,571 COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

Written: 2021-10-20 10:00:47Updated: 2021-10-20 15:38:53

KDCA Reports 1,571 COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

More than one-thousand-500 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, following two days with fewer than 11-hundred.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said 15-hundred-71 infections were compiled throughout Tuesday, lifting the cumulative total to 346-thousand-88 cases.

The figure is 498 more than those reported on Tuesday and similar to last week’s, with one-thousand-583 reported last Wednesday. The increase is apparently due to fewer tests over the weekends.  

It marks the 12th consecutive day the daily tally hovered below two-thousand, although the rally of four-digit figures extended to the 106th day. 

Of the new cases, one-thousand-556 were local transmissions while 15 were from overseas.

The capital region accounted for 76-point-six percent of local cases at one-thousand-192, with non-capital areas totaling 364 cases, or 23-point-four percent.

Nine more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-698. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-78 percent. The number of critically ill patients is up by three from the previous day to 347.
