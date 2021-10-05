Menu Content

Politics

Gyeonggi Governor Attends Another Parliamentary Audit Session

Written: 2021-10-20 10:16:13Updated: 2021-10-20 10:46:56

Gyeonggi Governor Attends Another Parliamentary Audit Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) presidential candidate, Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung, is expected to face more parliamentary grilling over a controversial development project from when he was Seongnam mayor. 

Lee is attending an audit session on the Gyeonggi provincial government by the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee on Wednesday.

Lee earlier attended a session by the Public Administration and Security Committee on Monday and faced accusations by the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) that he orchestrated the development project. 

Lee attributed the alleged corruption to his subordinates, including former acting president of Seongnam Development Corporation Yoo Dong-gyu, and apologized for their wrongdoings. 

However, he denied his involvement and said it was a scandal not of the city, but of asset management firm Hwacheon Daeyu, calling for a thorough investigation into those suspected of taking bribes from the company.
