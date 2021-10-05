Domestic Chinese Fishing Boat Capsizes in Waters off Gunsan, 3 Still Missing

Three people are missing after a Chinese fishing boat capsized in waters off Gunsan, North Jeolla Province.



The Coast Guard’s Gunsan office said the 239-ton vessel turned over at around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday in waters 124 kilometers southwest of Gunsan’s Eocheong Island in the West Sea.



Of the total crew of 15, eight were rescued first, followed by four more later on, and the search continues for the remaining fishermen. Of the four rescued later, three are said to be unconscious.



The vessel was fishing in South Korea’s exclusive economic zone with permission.



Currently, winds are blowing at six meters per second and waves of between one-point-five and two meters are being spotted in the area where the boat capsized.