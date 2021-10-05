Sports SSG Landers' Choi Jeong Hits 400th Home Run

Choi Jeong, the main slugger for the SSG Landers, hit his 400th home run on Tuesday, becoming only the second player to do so in the history of the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO).



Choi hit the homer at the beginning of the fourth inning against the Kia Tigers in Gwangju on Tuesday. He has competed in one-thousand-907 games in 17 seasons since his professional start in 2005.



Lee Seung-yup was the first player in the KBO to hit 400 home runs, eventually going on to hit a total of 467 before he retired in 2017.



With Tuesday’s homer, Choi has a total of 32 home runs this season, making him the top slugger in the KBO. Choi previously was chosen home run king in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.



Kia won the game 5-4 against SSG.