Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) will convene a closed-door emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.AFP reported on Tuesday that the meeting was called by Britain and the U.S., a day after the launch of what the North has claimed is a new kind of submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM) from waters off the northeastern South Hamgyong Province.Under UNSC resolutions, North Korea is banned from developing or testing ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.The UNSC convened an emergency meeting following Pyongyang's test launch of a new hypersonic missile, the Hwasong-8, on Oct. 1, but no joint statement was adopted due to opposition from permanent members China and Russia.