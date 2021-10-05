KDCA Chief: Full Vaccination Rate on Track to Reach 70% by Monday Latest

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) projects 70 percent of the population will have completed their COVID-19 vaccination sometime in the weekend or by Monday at the latest.At a parliamentary audit session on Wednesday, KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said the vaccination rate is likely to reach the 70 percent goal between Oct. 23 and 25.When asked if the transition into "With COVID-19" will begin two weeks later, when efficacy kicks in, Jeong said a panel of government officials and civilian experts are currently deliberating a road map and a final decision will be reached thereafter.To a question on how the agency will respond to a request by Korean residents in Russia to add the Sputnik V vaccine to the quarantine exemption list, Jeong said that will not be possible as the Russian vaccine has not been approved by the World Health Organization.The commissioner said the KDCA will look into granting exemptions after an antibody test, as well as providing shots recognized by the government to Korean nationals in the country.