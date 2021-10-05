Minister: S. Korean Chipmakers to Submit Minimal Info. on Supply Chains to U.S.

Photo : YONHAP News

Domestic chipmakers, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, are expected to submit a minimal amount of data to fulfill the U.S. government’s request for information on global supply chains.At a parliamentary audit session on Wednesday, Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook said the companies are likely to submit documents that will not conflict with trade secret clauses and domestic laws.Should Washington continue to make unreasonable demands or request information that may burden the domestic industry, the minister said Seoul will take a more active response.Moon added that the government continues to share related information with local chipmakers and deliver their concerns to Washington.When asked to reveal details of his recent meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo replied that Washington is well aware of Seoul's concerns and that he had expressed that the request was unreasonable.