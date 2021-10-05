Annual Nationwide Sports Competition for Disabled to Open Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Disabled athletes around the country will take part in an annual nationwide sports competition set to open in North Gyeongsang Province on Wednesday.Despite the opening, closing and other ceremonies of the 41st National Para Games being cancelled due to COVID-19, more than five-thousand-500 athletes are set to compete in 28 disciplines.Star athletes who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics are also expected to participate, such as boccia champion Chung Ho-won and singles table tennis champion Joo Young-dae.All participants are required to test negative on a PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to their first competition, and the number of athletes competing in each indoor event will be limited to 50.Games will be held without spectators and medal ceremonies will be replaced by photo sessions.