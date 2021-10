Photo : YONHAP News

A new law increasing punishment for stalking will take effect on Thursday.The National Assembly passed the law in March, defining "stalking" as either shadowing someone or communicating with someone via mail, phone or internet in such a way that causes anxiety and fear.Previously, stalking was punished with a fine of up to 100-thousand won, but now offenders can face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won. They face a heavier punishment if a weapon is involved.Victims can now also request a no contact or restraining order from police.Some six-thousand reports on stalking have been filed this year as of September, up 70 percent from the same period last year.