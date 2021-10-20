Menu Content

Key Figures in Land Development Scandal Summoned Again for Questioning

Written: 2021-10-20 15:46:43Updated: 2021-10-20 15:59:10

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating the Seongnam development scandal have called in two key figures in the case for more questioning.

Kim Man-bae, the largest shareholder in asset management firm Hwacheon Daeyu, appeared for questioning early Wednesday afternoon, six days after a court rejected his arrest warrant.

He is accused of inflicting losses of tens of billions of won on Seongnam Development Corporation by designing a profit scheme with the firm’s former acting president Yoo Dong-kyu that benefitted private investors.

Lawyer Nam Wook, who was released from two days of questioning after 12 a.m. Wednesday, was also summoned again later that afternoon.

A decision on his arrest warrant will likely be made after the latest interrogation. Nam could also be cross-examined with Kim as the attorney has been pushing the blame on Kim and Yoo.
