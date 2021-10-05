Domestic Ship Carrying 9 Crewmen Capsizes Northeast of Dokdo

The Coast Guard has launched a search operation after a ship carrying nine crewmen capsized in waters off the Dokdo islets Wednesday afternoon.



The Coast Guard's East Sea regional office was informed by Japanese authorities that the 72-ton vessel keeled over at around 2:24 p.m. in waters 168 kilometers northeast of Dokdo.



The office dispatched a pair of patrol ships and a helicopter to the scene. A Japan Coast Guard vessel is also conducting a search.



The Korea Coast Guard has also requested help from the Navy, the fire department and local authorities in the rescue effort.



The crew members are believed to include three Koreans and six foreign nationals.



After being briefed on the incident, Interior and Safety Minister Jeon Hae-cheol called for all-out efforts to save lives. He requested close cooperation among related agencies as well as extra precaution to ensure the safety of rescue workers.