New Memorial for Korean A-bomb Victims to be Raised in Nagasaki
Written: 2021-10-20 18:53:59 / Updated: 2021-10-20 18:58:21
A new memorial will be erected in Nagasaki, Japan, to commemorate Korean victims of the U.S. atomic bombing during the Pacific War.
Organizers said the monument will be unveiled in a dedication ceremony at Nagasaki Peace Park on November 6.
The nuclear explosion on August 9, 1945 had claimed 74-thousand lives, including upwards of ten-thousand Korean residents.
In Hiroshima, which suffered the first bomb attack, a monument for Korean victims was set up in 1970, and memorial events are held annually on August 5.
Building a similar monument in Nagasaki had been met with difficulties due to various reasons. But a green light was given this past March by the city government and council.
The new memorial will be the first by a pro-South Korean residents union supported by the Seoul government. The peace park does have a memorial stone for Korean victims built in 1979 by a pro-North Korean group of Korean residents in Japan.
