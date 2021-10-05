International New Memorial for Korean A-bomb Victims to be Raised in Nagasaki

A new memorial will be erected in Nagasaki, Japan, to commemorate Korean victims of the U.S. atomic bombing during the Pacific War.



Organizers said the monument will be unveiled in a dedication ceremony at Nagasaki Peace Park on November 6.



The nuclear explosion on August 9, 1945 had claimed 74-thousand lives, including upwards of ten-thousand Korean residents.



In Hiroshima, which suffered the first bomb attack, a monument for Korean victims was set up in 1970, and memorial events are held annually on August 5.



Building a similar monument in Nagasaki had been met with difficulties due to various reasons. But a green light was given this past March by the city government and council.



The new memorial will be the first by a pro-South Korean residents union supported by the Seoul government. The peace park does have a memorial stone for Korean victims built in 1979 by a pro-North Korean group of Korean residents in Japan.