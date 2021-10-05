Moon to Participate in Virtual ASEAN Summits Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will attend a series of ASEAN-related summits held virtually next week.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said Wednesday that Moon will take part in the South Korea-ASEAN summit and a summit with five Mekong River nations next Tuesday and the ASEAN-Plus-Three summit and the East Asia Summit on Wednesday.ASEAN stands for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.Park said the meetings will focus on COVID-19 response and regional cooperation to prepare for a post-pandemic era.Moon is expected to emphasize South Korea's commitment to jointly overcoming the crisis as a global vaccine hub and present ways to achieve swift economic recovery.Park said the summits will serve to highlight Seoul's New Southern Policy initiative and boost momentum for regional solidarity.