Moon to Participate in Virtual ASEAN Summits Next Week

Written: 2021-10-20 19:04:38Updated: 2021-10-20 19:19:32

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will attend a series of ASEAN-related summits held virtually next week.

Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said Wednesday that Moon will take part in the South Korea-ASEAN summit and a summit with five Mekong River nations next Tuesday and the ASEAN-Plus-Three summit and the East Asia Summit on Wednesday.

ASEAN stands for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Park said the meetings will focus on COVID-19 response and regional cooperation to prepare for a post-pandemic era.

Moon is expected to emphasize South Korea's commitment to jointly overcoming the crisis as a global vaccine hub and present ways to achieve swift economic recovery.

Park said the summits will serve to highlight Seoul's New Southern Policy initiative and boost momentum for regional solidarity.
