N. Korea Says its Recent SLBM Test Not Targeted at US

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said Thursday that its recent missile test did not target the United States and expressed deep concerns over convening a UN Security Council meeting on the launch.The North issued the position a day after confirming its test-firing of a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM) from the northeastern Sinpo area.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency, a spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that without obstruction of the North's rightful exercise of sovereignty, there will never be an incident raising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.The spokesperson then said that the U.S. and UN Security Council(UNSC) could face more grave and serious consequences if they make the wrong choice.The statement said that the North has already expressed concern that the U.S. and UNSC are "tampering with a dangerous 'time bomb.'"The official stressed that as the launch was planned purely for national defense, not targeted at the U.S., there is no need for the U.S. to worry.The spokesperson added that the U.S.' "double standards" over missile development only cast doubt over its overtures for dialogue.