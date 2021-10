Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reaffirmed it remains open to dialogue with North Korea despite the North's recent test-firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM).White House press secretary Jen Psaki issued the position on Wednesday in a press briefing aboard Air Force One, saying the U.S. has consistently stated its openness to discussions for months.North Korea said on Wednesday that it successfully conducted a SMBM test the previous day.In the wake of the test, Psaki had said the U.S. condemned the North's ballistic missile launch, and urged the regime to refrain from additional provocation and engage in dialogue.