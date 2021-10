Photo : YONHAP News

One person was found dead, two were rescued and six remain missing on Thursday after their fishing boat capsized in waters off the Dokdo islets a day earlier.The 72-ton vessel, carrying three South Koreans, four Chinese and two Indonesians, capsized in waters 168 kilometers northeast of the country's easternmost islets at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday.The Coast Guard mobilized 14 divers to search for survivors inside the vessel Thursday morning and found the deceased crew member in the wheelhouse. Authorities are currently trying to confirm the identity.Two Chinese crew members were rescued by a private fishing vessel on Thursday in waters near the accident site. They were airlifted by helicopter to a hospital on the island of Ulleung.Search and rescue operations continue for the six people that remain missing.