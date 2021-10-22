KDCA Reports 1,441 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

More than one-thousand-400 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that one-thousand-441 infections were compiled throughout Wednesday, raising the cumulative total to 347-thousand-529 cases.The daily figure dropped by 130 from the previous day and by nearly 500 from a week earlier. The case number also fell below 15-hundred for the first time in 14 weeks for a Thursday.Of the new cases, one-thousand-430 were local transmissions while eleven were from overseas.The capital region accounted for 79 percent of local cases at one-thousand-129. Non-capital areas added 301 cases.Eleven more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-709. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-78 percent. The number of critically ill patients is up by two from the previous day to 349.