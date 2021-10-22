Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

KDCA Reports 1,441 COVID-19 Cases

Written: 2021-10-21 09:50:24Updated: 2021-10-21 15:36:41

KDCA Reports 1,441 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

More than one-thousand-400 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that one-thousand-441 infections were compiled throughout Wednesday, raising the cumulative total to 347-thousand-529 cases.

The daily figure dropped by 130 from the previous day and by nearly 500 from a week earlier. The case number also fell below 15-hundred for the first time in 14 weeks for a Thursday. 

Of the new cases, one-thousand-430 were local transmissions while eleven were from overseas.

The capital region accounted for 79 percent of local cases at one-thousand-129. Non-capital areas added 301 cases.

Eleven more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-709. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-78 percent. The number of critically ill patients is up by two from the previous day to 349.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >