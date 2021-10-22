Exports Rise 36% in First 20 Days of October

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports rose by over 30 percent on-year in the first 20 days of October.According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Thursday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 34-point-two billion U.S. dollars in the period, up 36-point-one percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports also grew by 25-point-seven percent, accounting for the number of working days, which increased by one from last year.Monthly exports posted growth for the eleventh consecutive month since last November.Shipments of semiconductors and petroleum products gained 23-point-nine percent and 128-point-seven percent, respectively, while ship exports rose 93-point-five percent.The nation witnessed growth in exports to most of its key trading partners, with shipments to the United States rising 37-point-one percent and China 30-point-nine percent.Imports increased 48 percent on-year to 36-point-seven billion dollars during the cited period.