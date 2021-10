Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA) has authorized booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.According to its website Wednesday, the FDA said it is authorizing a third Moderna shot for seniors aged 65 and older, adults who are at high risk of severe COVID-19 and adults with frequent exposure to the virus.The Moderna vaccine is an mRNA vaccine that requires two shots.The FDA also allowed all adult recipients of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine to receive a second shot.In addition, the FDA is now permitting mix and match vaccines for booster shots.