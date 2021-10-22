Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Prosecutors Grill Key Figures in Land Development Scandal for 2nd Day

Written: 2021-10-21 11:04:42Updated: 2021-10-21 15:26:27

Prosecutors Grill Key Figures in Land Development Scandal for 2nd Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating political favor allegations surrounding a lucrative development project in Seongnam are grilling four key figures in the scandal for a second day on Thursday. 

Authorities are speaking with Kim Man-bae, Nam Wook and Jeong Young-hak - private partners in the project - as well as Yoo Dong-gyu, the former acting president of Seongnam Development Corporation.

Prosecutors are interrogating the figures to shed light on allegations that the city-run developer gave preferential treatment to private investors in exchange for bribes. 

Earlier on Wednesday, prosecutors questioned the four, focusing on how permits were issued for the development project. 

Based on Thursday’s results, prosecutors will decide whether to request an arrest warrant for Kim and Nam. They’ll also assess whether to indict Yoo on charges of bribery, embezzlement and misappropriation before his detainment period is up on Friday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >