Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government will soon devise preventive measures following a corruption scandal surrounding a land development project in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.Hong was responding to a call by lawmakers for the government to ensure that no undue profit go to speculators and the privileged few from public development projects, as he was being questioned in a parliamentary audit session Thursday.Emphasizing the need to prevent excessive gains or unearned income from land development and housing construction, Hong said relevant government ministries will closely consult on ways for systematic improvements.The minister said the new measures will be announced in either November or December.