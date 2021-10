Photo : YONHAP News

The government has given a huge amount of personal data of Koreans and foreigners to a private company that will develop an artificial intelligence(AI) system to be used in airports.According to a report unveiled during a parliamentary audit session on Thursday, the Justice Ministry gave some 170 million pieces of data gathered by immigration and customs, including photos of faces to a local AI firm for an ongoing project.The project aims to reduce the time spent in immigration and customs and prevent crimes and terrorism through facial recognition.Lawmakers said although the project aims to enhance security and convenience at airports, they must review whether the process was handled in accordance with the law as it is still unclear whether personal data was handed over without consent or proper procedure.