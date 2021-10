Photo : YONHAP News

CL, K-pop star and former member of girl group 2NE1, has topped iTunes charts in 13 countries with her first full-length solo album 'ALPHA'.According to her label Very Cherry on Thursday, CL's debut studio album smashed iTunes charts in 13 regions including Denmark, Cambodia, Portugal, Brazil and Singapore, while making it to the top ten list in over 30 other countries including the U.S., Turkey and the UK.'ALPHA,' her first full-length studio album containing eleven songs, portrays CL's journey as a solo artist.The singer and rapper, who had only previously released singles and mini albums as a solo artist, will unveil `Tie a Cherry,' the title track to the album on KBS 2TV's 'Music Bank' on Friday.