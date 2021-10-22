Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Prosecution Indicts Key Figure in Land Development Scandal

Written: 2021-10-22 08:55:37Updated: 2021-10-22 15:16:20

Prosecution Indicts Key Figure in Land Development Scandal

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors on Thursday indicted a key figure in a high-profile land development corruption scandal.

A probe team at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office indicted Yoo Dong-gyu, former acting president of Seongnam Development Corporation, for receiving bribes. 

Yoo is the first suspect to be indicted since the prosecution launched an investigation late last month. 

Yoo is accused of receiving 352 million won from local developers in 2013 for a project to develop the Daejang-dong area in Seongnam, south of Seoul. 

He was also allegedly promised to receive 70 billion won in kickbacks in return for offering favors for Hwacheon Daeyu Asset Management. 

Earlier this month, the prosecution requested a pre-trial arrest warrant for Yoo on charges of breach of trust and bribery, but breach of trust was not included in the indictment.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >