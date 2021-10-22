KDCA Reports 1,440 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases remained in the 14-hundreds for a second straight day on Friday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that one-thousand-440 infections were reported throughout Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 348-thousand-969 cases.The daily figure was almost unchanged from the previous day and fell more than 240 from a week earlier. The case number also fell below 15-hundred for the first time in 14 weeks for a Friday.Of the new cases, one-thousand-420 were local transmissions while 20 were from overseas.The capital region accounted for 80-point-six percent of local cases at one-thousand-145. Non-capital areas added 275 cases.Sixteen more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-725. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-78 percent. The number of critically ill patients is down by seven from the previous day to 342.