Prime Minister: Gov't to Ease Quarantine Rules for Hard-hit Businesses, Low-risk Facilities First

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says he believes the nation is slowly getting to the starting line for returning to normalcy in daily lives.Chairing a meeting in Seoul of a committee tasked with efforts for the nation’s return to normalcy on Friday, Kim cited that more than 70 percent of the population is expected to be fully vaccinated by as early as Saturday and the number of daily COVID-19 cases has seen a clear drop lately.Kim then said the government will first actively ease quarantine rules for businesses hit hard by the tight regulations as well as for those who are socially isolated and facilities that have a low risk of infection.The prime minister was quick to add, however, that there is no need to rush in efforts to return to normalcy.He stressed that when looking at countries that have already carried out such efforts, transitioning into the "With COVID-19" system in phases is an extremely challenging task that requires thorough preparation.