PPP's Yoon Under Fire for Social Media Posts after Chun Doo-hwan Apology

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl is caught in crossfire within the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) over social media posts that appeared to make light of his earlier apology for a comment that appeared to defend former President Chun Doo-hwan.Early Friday, a photo was posted on a social media account tied to Yoon's pet dog. It showed the pup and an apple with the caption, "Tory! It's an Indo apple!"Another post on Thursday night mentioned Yoon had fond memories of a particular type of apple involving his father. Both posts were later deleted.The posts came under fire within the PPP for allegedly making light of Yoon's earlier apology, as the words "apology" and "apple" in Korean sound the same.PPP leader Lee Jun-seok said he was perplexed at the posts, while another leading presidential contender Hong Joon-pyo accused Yoon of deriding the public and party members.In response to the criticism, Yoon's camp issued yet another apology for causing controversy on Friday, saying it was a mistake on the part of a camp official.