Photo : YONHAP News

The National Security Council's(NSC) standing committee convened on Friday to discuss the aftermath of North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.According to the presidential office, attendees of the meeting, presided over by National Security Adviser Suh Hoon, discussed follow-up to a series of diplomatic and security talks Seoul recently held with Washington, Tokyo and Moscow.Participants reaffirmed that stability surrounding the Korean Peninsula is important and that there must not be any steps to exacerbate tensions.They also agreed to reinforce communication and cooperation with related countries to bring the North back to the negotiation table, based on Seoul and Washington's consultations, including the possibility of formally ending the Korean War.