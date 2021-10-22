Authorities to Conduct Special Quarantine Inspection ahead of Halloween

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities will conduct a special inspection of adult entertainment establishments and areas densely populated by foreigners ahead of Halloween on October 31.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said Friday that the check-in will be jointly conducted from Wednesday until November 2 by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, National Police Agency and local governments.Special teams plan to focus on areas frequented by foreigners and young people, including Itaewon, Hongdae and Gangnam Station, to ensure that gathering restrictions, mask wearing and other quarantine rules are being followed.Foreigners found to have violated the rules can face deportation, while businesses breaching regulation will also face stern action, such as the filing of a criminal complaint or issuance of a shutdown order.